Crypto exchange startup, Kraken, eyes expansion into UAE

One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, Kraken, has been granted a full financial licence to operate in the UAE.

The approval was granted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the largest regulated jurisdiction of virtual asset activities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the UAE aims to become a regional hub for cryptocurrency exchanges as it works to build a decentralized economy in the capital.

Read also :Norway’s Pangea looks to support African startups. 1 other story and a trivia

Earlier in April, the FSRA issued a discussion paper on decentralized finance (defi) after the regulator published a consultation paper proposing significant amendments to its capital markets framework, including in crypto assets, in March.

Home to more than nine million users in 60 countries, Kraken, according to a statement from the regulator, will be the first global crypto brand to be approved.

The statement reads: “Kraken is the first global cryptocurrency exchange to receive a Financial Services Permission (FSP) license to operate a regulated virtual asset exchange platform in the ADGM to service the needs of the Middle East and North Africa region.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now