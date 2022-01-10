Crypto investor, Changpeng Zhao networth hits $96bn, now 11th on world’s rich list

The founder of cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has moved up the world’s rich list to 11th position following the increase in his networth.

The 44-year-old’s total networth is estimated at $96 billion, making him Asia’s richest man above India’s Mukesh Ambani, who is valued at $93.9 billion.

Zhao, who has previously stated that he did not care about wealth, has therefore closed the gap between him and Google founders; Larry Page and Sergey Brin as well as Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

Page has been pegged at $114.9 billion while Zuckerberg was rated at $114.2 billion and Brin $110.8 billion.

The Chinese billionaire has investments in Bitcoin and the Binance coin owned by his crypto exchange company which was banned from China, one of the countries that had moved against trading in cryptocurrency.

