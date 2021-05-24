Cryptocurrency firm admits investors lost money after site was hacked | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Cryptocurrency firm admits investors lost money after site was hacked
A day after it was alleged that individuals who invested in cryptocurrency platform, DeFi100, lost $32 million worth of investment, the company admitted investors recorded losses, but not up to the stated amount.
The debate about investors losses on DeFi100 started when a message on the crypto developer’s website informed investors that they have been scammed, and the investment can’t be retrieved.
“We scammed you guys, and you can’t do shit about it.” the message reads. Ripples Nigeria had reported the incident on Sunday. DeFi100 took down the post on its website later, blaming hackers for the message.
The decentralized finance protocol platform, which was built on the Binance Smart Chain, was said to have lost $32 million in the process according to Crypto Whale, which stated that more exit scams or rug pulling will be recorded in the coming months by unknown crypto investment platforms.
Read also: Cryptocurrency investors allegedly defrauded of $32m, DeFi100 denies rug pulling
In its response to the claim that investors lost $32 million, DeFi100, on Sunday, admitted that its investors lost their investment, but not up to the amount stated by Crypto Whale.
DeFi100 said its investors don’t have up to $32 million, as total investment ever recorded was below $2 million. DeFi100 also stated that it doesn’t plan to do exit scam.
“It’s been said that DEFI100 scammed for $32 million. The highest market cap project ever had was less than $2 million and project never held any investors fund! Rumours of scamming for 32 mil are false and baseless.
“Yes, our investors faced huge losses as project failed to achieve what we hoped for. But there is no exit scam and we are still working on finding a way to bring the project back on its feet.” a statement published on the company’s Twitter page revealed.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...