Crystal Palace stun Man City to win historic FA Cup

6 hours ago

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game to help Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in the English FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Palace secured a 1-0 victory over City to win their first major trophy in the club’s history.

City had a chance of equalising when they awarded a penalty, but Omar Marmoush had his shot saved as they lost the FA Cup final for second season running.

The Pep Guardiola side have had a challenging season and are now ending it without a trophy after enduring a day of total frustration.

City dominated possession but Oliver Glasner’s side defended magnificently, with goalkeeper Henderson outstanding, saving from Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku and Claudio Echeverri.

The final whistle sparked scenes of ecstasy among Palace fans as the long wait for success was over for the Eagles.

Opinions

