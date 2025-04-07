CSO Coalition urges Tinubu to intervene in Benue crisis

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on President Bola Tinubu to rein in political actors at the federal level exacerbating the insecurity in Benue State.

Speaking at a press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, the Coalition for Civil Society in Nigeria and Advocates of Social Justice expressed concern over what it described as politically motivated violence aimed at destabilizing the state.

The chief convener of the coalition, Igwe Ude-Umanta, said that tensions in Benue escalated sharply following a recent judgment by the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal, which ruled in favour of elected councillors in seven local government areas within Benue North-West Senatorial District (Zone B).

“Since that verdict, the situation in the state has deteriorated significantly,” Ude-Umanta told journalists. “There have been daily reports of killings, and disturbing claims suggest that these acts of violence may be politically sponsored by lawmakers acting against the interest of the state.”

His sentiments were echoed by co-conveners Guana Benjamin, Comrade Tijani Usman, Danielson Momoh, Abdulmumuni Tijani, and Dr. Alfred Audu Gbaja, all of whom expressed alarm at what they described as the hypocrisy of some elected officials.

The group criticised public officials who, while entrusted with the welfare of the people, are allegedly complicit in perpetuating violence for political leverage. “It is deeply troubling that leaders, rather than protect lives, appear to be sacrificing citizens in pursuit of personal or political gain,” the group said.

They further called on security agencies to urgently apprehend those responsible for the killings, noting that cult groups—both on the streets and within academic campuses—are being manipulated as instruments of unrest, only for the blame to be placed on the state governor.

The coalition stressed that while security remains a federal responsibility, the attacks were being weaponised to discredit Governor Hyacinth Alia, despite the constitutional limitations of governors in controlling security forces.

“These same individuals claiming allegiance to President Tinubu are actively undermining his administration by destabilising Benue,” the group alleged.

They commended the President’s efforts in tackling national security and urged Nigerians to support him. However, they warned that a thorough investigation into the Benue crisis could implicate several high-ranking politicians.

The coalition also accused some federal appointees and lawmakers of plotting a mass protest in Abuja, with plans to mobilise over 20,000 demonstrators, in what they said was an attempt to escalate unrest from Benue to the Federal Capital Territory.

“They are staging violence in Benue and planning to transfer the chaos to Abuja through a large-scale protest. This is an attempt to sow discord at the heart of national governance,” the group claimed. “We call on security agencies to treat this with utmost seriousness and to prosecute anyone found guilty of treasonable acts—regardless of their status.”

In a final note, the coalition revealed that it had received communication from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, confirming that actions are being taken concerning the coalition’s petition against Benue State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, and FCT High Court’s Justice M. M. Adamu, both accused of judicial misconduct.

The group maintained that the ongoing crisis must be addressed with transparency and accountability to ensure peace returns to the troubled state.

