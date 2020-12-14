CSO gives Amnesty ultimatum to quit Nigeria over Army, Boko Haram report

A human rights organisation under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Human Rights and National Unity (CNCSPHRNU) has given Amnesty International an ultimatum of seven days to quit Nigeria, or face its wrath.

The group gave the quit order on Sunday, while picking holes in the 2020 report of Amnesty International alleging rights violation and atrocities by the military troops in the North East in a statement by its National Coordinator, Prof. Wole Ajayi, and National Secretary, Festus Nwankwo.

The CSO, while demanding full investigation into the allegations by the International Criminal Court (ICC), accused Amnesty of allegedly showing sympathy to terrorists through its reports.

According to the organisation, the Nigerian military authorities should continue their war against terrorists with a view to securing the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Amnesty International, in its 2020 report titled, ‘My heart is in pain: Older people’s experience of conflict, displacement, and detention in North-East Nigeria’, had accused the Nigerian military of committing human rights violation as well as high-level atrocities in its battle against terrorists in the North East.

The CSO however said the report of Amnesty resulting in ICC’s pronouncement was a “deliberate falsehood aimed at demoralising the frontline troops so that their ally, the Boko Haram would eventually win their war against the Nigerian state.”

The statement read in part: “Nothing can be further from the truth like these sponsored allegations. We wish to condemned the report in its entirety. We pass a vote of confidence on our gallant troops fighting in the North East and other parts of the country.

“Our hospitality has been abused and there is a need for urgent action before we lose our country. Consequently, we wish to give Amnesty International seven days to vacate Nigeria shore, failure to do so will attract severe consequence.”

