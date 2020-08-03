CSOs accuse AGF Malami of high-profile corruption cases, ask Buhari to probe him

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has been accused of being involved in 14 high profile corruption cases by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The allegations were contained in a letter the CSOs sent to President President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend, urging him to probe the AGF over the “14 high-profile corruption cases”.

Signatories to the letter were Olanrewaju Suraju, chairman, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), a coalition of 150 CSOs; Debo Adeniran, chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) and Ezenwa Nwagwu of Say No Campaign.

They said, “It has to be now or never. There are very strong allegations of corruption against Mr Abubakar Malami with clear evidence. President Buhari should act now.

“We have listed these corruption cases after painstaking compilation of high profile corruption cases involving the country’s No 1 law officer. The President must act without delay.

“We are perturbed by these reports considering the revered position occupied by Mr. Malami, being the number one law officer of the country. Some of the allegations as conveyed in the media reports go to the root of breakdown of law and order and total disregard for the rule of law.

“These allegations serve as a slap in the face to your Excellency administration’s foremost goal of ridding the Nation of corruption. These allegations are totally opposite to the core objectives of your administration and international perception of the country.”

Top on the list of Malami alleged corruption was the auctioning of sea vessels holding crude oil that was seized by the Nigeria government.

“The AGF also authorized the sale of these vessels by companies under EFCC prosecution for similar offence of illegal bunkering and this action was admitted by the AGF through his media aide pleading presumption of innocence on the part of the accused, in the case being prosecuted by the Federal Government through EFCC.”

