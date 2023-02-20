CSOs probe death of pregnant woman allegedly ignored by Kano hospital over naira crisis

The Kano Civil Society Forum has constituted a seven-man committee to investigate the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly resulting from the negligence of some medical personnel at Abdullahi Wase Hospital in Kano.

This was according to a statement made available to newsmen by the group’s president, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya, on Monday.

The members of the committee included Barr. Maimuna Sheriff, Chairperson, Comrade A. A. Haruna Ayagi, Hassan Ibrahim Gama, Mallam Salisu Yusuf, Hajiya Ramatu Garba and Hajiya Mariya Alikote would serve as members while Dr Abdulrahman Hudu would serve as Committee Secretary

The committee, according to the statement, was billed to submit its report in three weeks.

A report emerged last week that a 32-year-old woman identified as Shema’u Labaran gave up the ghost along with her nine-month pregnancy at the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Kano, due to her husband’s inability to pay for her medical bills in the new naira notes on time.

The deceased was reportedly left in pain for countless hours with no attention from the personnel on duty.

This was among many other devastating consequences which the naira redesign policy announced by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had caused in the country.

The group in the statement insisted the death of the pregnant woman was too enormous to ignore.

The statement read: “The attention of the Kano Civil Society Forum, has been drawn to an incident regarding one pregnant woman who lost her life at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital, in Kano.

“The ill-fated death was attributed to an alleged negligence of some medical personnel of the hospital, who were said to have refused to attend to the deceased when she was in dire need of medical attention.

“The multiple complaints and calls from different quarters and responsible citizens within and outside Kano were so enormous to be ignored.”

