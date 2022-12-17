CSOs storm NASS, calls for arrest of lawmaker, Kazaure for alleged blackmail of CBN Gov, Emefiele

Hundreds of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday stormed the National Assembly to demand the arrest of Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, for allegedly attempting to blackmail the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Civil Society Organizations made this call under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Good Governance (CCSGG) during a protest at the National Assembly, leading to its shut down.

The CSOs led by its President, Etuk Bassey, who spoke on behalf of members of the CSOs, described Kazaure as a liar who was out on a mission to tarnish the image of Emefiele.

The group displayed different sizes and shapes of placards with inscriptions reading; “We support CBN Gov policies”, “Plans to discredit cashless policy will be resisted”, “Cashless policy a solution to poverty”, “Corrupt Nigerians are after CBN Governor, “Civil Society and youths support CBN Governor”.

Bassey said: “This man has been lying that he is investigating the Governor of the CBN and has been dropping names and that he met with the President, and we have so much respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and we know that the President loves Nigerians and would not allow this to happen.

READ ALSO:CSOs protest, warn of disruption in electoral timeline if Buhari fails to assent to bill

“We are saying here today that Hon Kazaure should be arrested forthwith and be prosecuted.

“We will not allow that to happen again, these lies are too much.”

He also accused Kazaure of playing the script of his paymasters to tarnish the image of the CBN Governor and that of the President.

He vowed that the CSOs will not allow that to happen at all as they would stop that move.

“Election is around the corner, we cannot allow them to take us for granted.

“We want to believe the actions of Hon Kazaure are perpetrated by his fellow cohorts and politicians that want to bring down the CBN Governor and as well tarnish the image of Mr President. We will not take that.

“Enough of this rubbish, enough of these lies, we will not take it. How on earth does an Honourable Member come out and start lying?” he added.

It will be recalled that Hon Kazaure had made an allegation against the CBN Governor over allegations of N89 trillion Stamp Duty Fraud, which was dismissed by the Presidency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now