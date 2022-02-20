CSOs threaten showdown with Buhari over refusal to sign electoral act amendment bill

As President Muhammadu Buhari tarries with the assent of the passed Electoral Act Amendment bill, no fewer than 26 civil society organisations have threatened to embark on a protest on Tuesday, February 22.

The President is yet to assent the bill since it was passed on January 31, 2022 by the national assembly, after it was reworked to reflect recommendations from the presidency.

The coalition of CSOs, after an emergency meeting on Saturday issued an ultimatum of two days to the president, else it would converge on the Unity Fountain, Abuja, for the demonstration on Tuesday.

The coalition includes Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Yiaga Africa, Partners for Electoral Reform, International Press Centre, Institute for Media and Society, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, The Albino Foundation, Centre for Citizens with Disability, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, Labour Civil Society Coalition, Transition Monitoring Group, CLEEN Foundation and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre.

Others are Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations, Inclusive Friends Association, Enough is Enough, The Electoral Hub, Centre for Liberty, Take Back Nigeria Movement, International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre, 100 Women Lobby Group, Women in Politics Forum, Raising New Voices, Millennials Active Citizenship Advocacy Africa and Ready To Lead Africa.

READ ALSO: Ortom backs Buhari’s decision to oppose direct primaries in electoral amendment bill

According to a statement, by the Media Officer of Yiaga Africa, Moshood Isah, the President’s assent to the electoral amendment bill “is a matter of urgent national importance.”

The coalition said the bill allowed electronic transmission of results, strengthened the financial independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission and empowered the commission to reject falsified election results.

The statement reads in part, “Further aware, the bill, when signed, requires INEC to issue Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the day appointed for an election. Therefore, the President has to give assent to the bill on or before February 22, 2022 if the dates announced for the 2023 elections are to be maintained.

“We are concerned that the delay in granting presidential assent to the Electoral Bill, 2022 will create legal uncertainties that threaten the integrity of the off-cycle elections in Ekiti, Osun, and the 2023 general election, which is 366 days away.

“The civil society community resolves to declare Tuesday February 22, 2022 as the national day of protest to demand immediate assent to the bill. Civil society networks will organise peaceful public direct-action activities to further the demand to assent the bill. We urge citizens across the nation to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on this matter of urgent national importance.”

