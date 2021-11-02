Cubana Chief Priest demands release of Obi Cubana

Renowned nightlife aficionado Cubana Chief Priest has confirmed the reports that his former boss and mentor, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu is being held and quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Monday, November 1, the Abuja-based socialite arrived at the EFCC headquarters at Jabi where he was interrogated by operatives of the anti-graft commission.

A reliable source revealed that Cubana’s case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax-related issues.

READ ALSO: EFCC reportedly arrests socialite, Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering

Reacting to the news, Cubana Chief Priest via his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon shared a photo with his former boss.

Captioning his post, “Ezemuo” he asserted the embattled role model will eventually rise above his current predicament while also advocating for his release.

He wrote: “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s aRe Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now