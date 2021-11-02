Connect with us

Cubana Chief Priest demands release of Obi Cubana

Published

43 mins ago

on

Another Instagram celebrity, Cubana Chief Priest, in police net

Renowned nightlife aficionado Cubana Chief Priest has confirmed the reports that his former boss and mentor, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu is being held and quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Monday, November 1, the Abuja-based socialite arrived at the EFCC headquarters at Jabi where he was interrogated by operatives of the anti-graft commission.

A reliable source revealed that Cubana’s case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax-related issues.

READ ALSO: EFCC reportedly arrests socialite, Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering

Reacting to the news, Cubana Chief Priest via his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon shared a photo with his former boss.

Captioning his post, “Ezemuo” he asserted the embattled role model will eventually rise above his current predicament while also advocating for his release.

He wrote: “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s aRe Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana.”

