Metro
Cubana Chief Priest demands release of Obi Cubana
Renowned nightlife aficionado Cubana Chief Priest has confirmed the reports that his former boss and mentor, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu is being held and quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
On Monday, November 1, the Abuja-based socialite arrived at the EFCC headquarters at Jabi where he was interrogated by operatives of the anti-graft commission.
A reliable source revealed that Cubana’s case bordered on alleged money laundering and tax-related issues.
READ ALSO: EFCC reportedly arrests socialite, Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering
Reacting to the news, Cubana Chief Priest via his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon shared a photo with his former boss.
Captioning his post, “Ezemuo” he asserted the embattled role model will eventually rise above his current predicament while also advocating for his release.
He wrote: “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s aRe Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...