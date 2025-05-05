Cubana Chief Priest demands Very Dark Man’s release

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has demanded the release of social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man.

Scores of social media users and fans have expressed alarm over the arrest of VDM with many people expressing support for the outspoken social media figure.

VDM was arrested for alleged cyberstalking by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives inside the GTB premises in Abuja last Friday.

READ ALSO: 2 Nollywood actors dead, 2 in hospital after rice meal in Imo

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, Cubana Chief Priest expressed concern over the detention of the activist and demanded his immediate release.

He wrote: “We Just Dey Fake Happiness @verydarkblackman Our Man Is Missing. We Are Hopeful He Regains Freedom Today Or A Press Release From The People That Abducted Him. Joy No Dey The Voice Of The Voiceless Is Missing, The Hope Of The Hopeless Is Nowhere To Be Found. Peace Dey Cry, Street Dey Call.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now