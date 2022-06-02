Connect with us

Cubana Chief Priest relishes being fat, says it’s his definition of being rich

29 mins ago

Self-acclaimed celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has said that being ‘fat is the definition of rich’ to him.

The Chief Priest mentioned this on his Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon.

According to the socialite, fat people ought to be rich and the major ‘problem is when someone is fat and broke’

Chief Priest’s recent statement is coming days after shading people who have ”summer body but no summer money”

Read also :Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Cubana Chief Priest in ‘summer money’ Vs ‘summer body’ debate

His post specifically infuriated actor Uche Maduagwu who called him out on his Instagram page. However, in a recent post, Cubana Chief Priest has stated that he embodies being fat because that is how he recognizes financial abundance in his life.

The socialite shared two different photos on his Instagram page depicting his personal growth through life.

Cubana wrote on his Instagram page:

“Moved From An Adidas Boy To A Balenciaga Boss, Fat For Me Is The Definition Of Rich You Can Only F**k Up If You Re Fat & Broke. If I Want This Body Back I Will Just Go Back To Fasting & Praying 🤲 For Now I Dey Use My Fat”

