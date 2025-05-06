Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama threatens to strangle her baby daddy whenever she meets him

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of celebrity barman Paschal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has threatened to strangle her baby daddy whenever she is opportune to meet him again.

The mother of one who issued the threat in a post shared on her official Instagram page said she will not hesitate to go for his jugular for failing to ‘step up like a father’.

READ ALSO: Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama pushes for DNA test

She accused him of negligence and made it obvious she was not backing down from her mission to ensure that he lives up to expectations as the father of her baby.

“Pascal, let me tell you—anywhere I meet you in this world, we go hold each other’s necks,” she wrote, before promising a confrontation that would reveal her “crazy mind.” Hellen Ati wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now