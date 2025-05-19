Connect with us

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged babymama goes spiritual as paternity dispute gets messier

Published

4 hours ago

on

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has gone spiritual in her quest to ensure that her baby daddy agrees to a DNA test.

The mother of one, who wore a nun-like outfit and clutched a Bible in a video posted on social media, challenged Cubana Chief Priest to accept that he impregnated her.

She cautioned that if Cubana Chief Priest continued to sidestep the DNA test problem or refused to accept responsibility as a father, there would be grave spiritual repercussions for him.

READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni opens up on his vulnerable side, emotional needs

“Nigerians tell Pascal to swear that he hasn’t seen me before or that he didn’t knack me, let him publicly swear.. I dey swear for you with this Bible, if you don’t come for this DNA test, the challenges that you are going to face this year,” she stated.

Ati’s spiritual approach to her paternity dispute with Cubana Chief Priest, who has denied responsibility for the child, has sparked new conversations on social media.

