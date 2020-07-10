Cultism: Police investigates hospital over ‘misleading’ analysis in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command said on Friday it is investigating the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, over misleading analysis of suspected human blood used by suspected cultists in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, disclosed this while updating journalists on the evidence recovered from a suspected cultist’s house in Gusau last April.

The police had in April confirmed that the blood which was recovered among other fetish items from the house, was a group “O+” human blood.

The police commissioner, however, said investigations had revealed that “the initial result provided by the laboratory scientist is not from human but a goat.

He said: “This is why we will soon begin an investigation on the laboratory scientist so that we can verify his involvement in this matter.

READ ALSO: Lack of proper moral upbringing major cause of security challenge in Zamfara –Gov Matawalle

“All the three persons we arrested as well as one other that we questioned did not have anything to do with the matter and so we freed them.

“We, however, discovered that the person who brought the case, did so to achieve his ulterior motive and so we arrested him and after investigation, we will charge him to court.”

Nagogo also warned all mischievous persons wishing to use the police in order to execute their criminal plans to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their actions.

Join the conversation

Opinions