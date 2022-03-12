Cultist declared wanted by Osun police threatens mass killings if arrested

A renowned cultist and killer who was declared wanted by the police in Osun State, has threatened to unleash mayhem which will result to mass deaths if he is arrested.

The suspect, Rasheed Hamed, popularly known as Rasheed Okoilu, according to a statement by the Osun State Police Command spokesman, Yemisi Opalola on Saturday, has been on the wanted list of the Command for being the brain behind a series of cult killings and robberies in the Ede community and the entire state.

“Rasheed was declared wanted after killing of one Hassan Adedeji, a prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and Higher National Diploma (HND) Banking and Finance graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, who was gunned down alongside a commercial motorcyclist.

“Rasheed Okoilu is also wanted for the crimes of murder, arson, ritual killing and armed robbery.

“He has been causing menace in Ede and the entire state. Anybody that harbours the suspect would be treated by the police as his accomplice.

“He has also been the brain behind several deadly clashes with the OPC men at different times in the town, which had resulted in death of many residents,” Opalola said.

However, in a recorded message sent to the police and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) from his hideout, Okoilu threatened to unleash mayhem in his native Ede town if the police and OPC members did not desist from hunting him down.

In the recorded audio message which was played to journalists at the state police headquarters in Osogbo on Friday, the wanted felon threatened to cause mass deaths anytime he comes out of hiding.

Calling on the elders of his town to intervene in the matter to avoid a bloodbath in the future, Okoilu alleged that the OPC members who were after him were indeed criminals operating under the cover of the group.

Okoilu further accused the town’s traditional ruler, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, the Timi of Ede, of using the OPC to hunt him.

He, however, said he was not a criminal but a thug who earned his money on the street, but disclosed that his refusal to join the OPC gang led to the shooting of his mother, elder brother and his younger brother, which forced him to take up arms against his enemies.

He particularly fingered a leader of the OPC whom he named as Doki Oodua, whom he said invited him and his boys to join the group but that he declined joining them because of the advice from those that were already members of the group, who told him that those that invited him were armed robbers.

“I am a thug and I was earning money on the street. I don’t steal. I am not a thief. I am an artisan. I am a welder. They wanted me and my boys to join them in OPC.

“But then, I have people I regarded as mothers and elderly ones that were OPC members. Those people told me that those that invited me to OPC were thieves, especially Doki.

“In my presence, one of those that invited me to OPC went to steal an iron rod and he killed someone at the scene about five years ago in Ede here.

“Despite their antecedents, some elders in the community still indulged and continued to associate with them.

“I rejected the invitation to join OPC. That made them attack my base. They came in the early hours of February 2, 2020, but we dealt with them. Those that came were OPC members.

“Because they suffered heavy casualties, they had to join forces with a member of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Osun police Command.

“The Timi of Ede ordered us not to be involved in violence again and we all abided by the order. But after all that, the OPC men still attacked me on December 4, 2021, and two of my younger brothers were killed right in front of a police station.

“And one other that ran into the police station was traced into the station and he was killed in the presence of the policemen.

“Few of the elders that spoke to me only pleaded but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. I listened to the pleading and I mourned the dead.

“I bought gifts, made stickers campaigning for peace in Ede land. I funded street light projects in our area; I distributed food items to all the mosques in our area.

“After all the efforts, these OPC men still attacked and killed my elder brother at Owode, Ede. Apart from the deceased, named Kehinde, my younger brother was shot in the stomach and I was also shot several times and they went away with my vehicle.

“After that, Doki Wakili, Oriade and Jagunlabi killed my mother. She was killed on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022. I hereby appeal to all indigenes, Osun State Government and the Federal Government to intervene. All royal fathers in Osun should also intervene.

“Some OPC men also came to Isale Osun on March 9. They carted away people’s property in five buses. No one could do anything about it.

“I am using this medium to tell all Ede residents that I am coming and when I return, the effect will be felt by many people. Those not involved in the crises will pay for it.

“Before now, people used to see me and greet me. But when I return, if you see me, you see death. I see you, you die, you see me, you die,” Okoilu threatened in the message.

