Cultists kill couple, child, two others in Benue

Five persons, including a couple, their child and two others have been reportedly killed in separate attacks in Katsina-Ala and Gwer West local government areas of Benue State.

The incidents which the police say was as a result of a cult clash, happened on Sunday, December 27.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, the clashes happened in Nanka, the headquarters of Gwer West local government area of the state “where two persons were reportedly killed in a cult war by factional groups.”

Anene said members of rival cult groups stormed the High Level area of the town at about 1am and shot indiscriminately, killing two persons and injured many others.

A resident of the area said the gunshots heightened tension in the area which caused residents to scamper for safety thinking the attackers were herdsmen or bandits, forcing the people to flee into the bushes.

“It was the indiscriminate gunshots that woke many of us; some of us thought the attackers were herdsmen or bandits.

“This made some of us to take to our heels when we heard the gunshots.

“By the time we returned, we heard that two persons were killed while others were injured.”

Anene said in the other attack which happened in Katsina-Ala, three persons, a man, his wife and their young child, were killed.

“The attackers stormed the home of a politician in the town where they killed the family of three.

“The assailants attacked the Nagu community, the country home of a politician called Ianna Jato in Katsina-Ala town where three persons were killed, houses burnt and property destroyed.

“On 27/12/2020, at about 1am, gunshots were heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed in the area.

“Two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime, while two young men were found in a pool of blood.

“The victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead,” Anene said in a statement.

She disclosed that five more suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack in Naka, adding that investigation was already in progress.

