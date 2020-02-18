Cultists kill four in Benue

At least four persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected cult members at Gyado Villa, opposite the Benue State University campus, on Monday night.

An eyewitness said two of the victims were at a football viewing center when the suspected cult members invaded the place at about 7:00 p.m. and shot them at close range.

The killers fled the scene after committing the heinous crime.

He said: “About two more bodies were recovered around the mass communication and theatre arts departments of the university that same night.”

The cultists had earlier killed a 400- level student of Public administration, Kwaghuza Aondongu, and one other person during clashes around the BSU campus.

The killing of the quartet brought to six the number of people killed during cult clashes in the last two months in Benue State.

