CUPP charges INEC on credible 2023 elections

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections in the country next year.

The spokesman for the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere made the call during chat with journalists in Owerri, Imo State.

The group was reacting to the signing of the Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Friday.

Ugochinyere, who commended President Buhari for signing the bill, warned that the development has wide implications for the nation’s democracy.

He noted that the Electoral Act would address previous legal issues that had troubled the country’s electoral process.

He said: “Granting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the power to review already declared election results, as well as affirming that the number of accredited voters should be used to determine over-voting in an election, are among the provisions of the law.”

Ugochinyere urged Nigerians to ensure the implementation of the Electoral Act provisions.

