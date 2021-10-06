CUPP charges National Assembly on e-transmission of election results

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has implored the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, made the call at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ugochinyere said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already confirmed its readiness to implement the electronic transmission of election results while Nigerians are receptive to the idea.

He accused some members of the National Assembly of frustrating the idea.

The statement read: “This amendment commenced in 2016 and has not been completed five years after. The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the National Assembly have agreed to drag this process and get up to their next year’s annual vacation by which time, whereupon a claim that by the ECOWAS treaty electoral laws cannot be amended less than six months to elections.

“ The process will terminate like they did for the 2019 election but this time with the possibility of throwing the country into a constitutional crisis.

“We warn the National Assembly members that God will condemn them and humanity will condemn them if they doctor the Electoral Act amendment process and remove the electronic transmission of results or if they refuse to complete this process within a reasonable time.”

