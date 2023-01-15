CUPP condemns attacks on spokesman, demands arrest of perpetrators

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the assassination attempt on the life of its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Gunmen on Saturday attacked Ugochinyere’s country home in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State and killed his uncle and two other persons.

The coalition’s co-spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, who addressed journalists at a media briefing on Sunday in Abuja, urged security agencies to fish out those behind the attack.

He said one Mr. Chinasa, an aide of the Imo State, had openly threatened the CUPP spokesman.

Adebayo also linked the attack to Ugochinyere’s participation in the February 25 National Assembly election in Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State.

He said the CUPP would hold the state government responsible for the attack against its spokesman and demanded the immediate arrest of Chinasa.

Adebayo said: “We state unequivocally that we are holding the government of Imo State solely responsible for this heinous crime and demand the immediate arrest of Mr. Chinasa, whose threats against Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is already in the public domain, and the police authorities are aware of this but did nothing on the threats until he succeeded in carrying out his dastardly threats.

“The Coalition of United Political Parties demands that the Inspector-General of Police order the immediate arrest and thorough investigation of Mr. Chinasa who threatened Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere three weeks ago as the number one suspect in this horrific attack.

“Even as we speak, we have it on good authority that all the exit roads from Akwokwa have been put under surveillance by some personnel of the Imo state government with direct instruction to some hoodlums, to assassinate Ikenga whenever he tries to leave the community. Therefore, there is an immediate need for the police and Department of State Services to quickly mobilize their men to protect Ikenga before these evil characters carry out their wicked plans.

“Nigerians will recall that a former governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha, once said that the Imo State government is actually sponsoring those being referred to as unknown gunmen. What happened to Ikenga yesterday has further given credence to that allegation.”

