News
CUPP condemns attacks on spokesman, demands arrest of perpetrators
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the assassination attempt on the life of its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.
Gunmen on Saturday attacked Ugochinyere’s country home in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State and killed his uncle and two other persons.
The coalition’s co-spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, who addressed journalists at a media briefing on Sunday in Abuja, urged security agencies to fish out those behind the attack.
He said one Mr. Chinasa, an aide of the Imo State, had openly threatened the CUPP spokesman.
Adebayo also linked the attack to Ugochinyere’s participation in the February 25 National Assembly election in Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State.
He said the CUPP would hold the state government responsible for the attack against its spokesman and demanded the immediate arrest of Chinasa.
Adebayo said: “We state unequivocally that we are holding the government of Imo State solely responsible for this heinous crime and demand the immediate arrest of Mr. Chinasa, whose threats against Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is already in the public domain, and the police authorities are aware of this but did nothing on the threats until he succeeded in carrying out his dastardly threats.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill CUPP spokesman’s uncle in Imo
“The Coalition of United Political Parties demands that the Inspector-General of Police order the immediate arrest and thorough investigation of Mr. Chinasa who threatened Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere three weeks ago as the number one suspect in this horrific attack.
“Even as we speak, we have it on good authority that all the exit roads from Akwokwa have been put under surveillance by some personnel of the Imo state government with direct instruction to some hoodlums, to assassinate Ikenga whenever he tries to leave the community. Therefore, there is an immediate need for the police and Department of State Services to quickly mobilize their men to protect Ikenga before these evil characters carry out their wicked plans.
“Nigerians will recall that a former governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha, once said that the Imo State government is actually sponsoring those being referred to as unknown gunmen. What happened to Ikenga yesterday has further given credence to that allegation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...