CUPP condemns calls for arrest of its spokesman, Ugochinyere

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the call by a group under the aegis of “Emerging Leaders Forum” that its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere be arrested and prosecuted for allegedly making inciting statements with a plan to topple the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The group, led by one Godstime Samuel, addressing a press conference on Friday, August 14, in Abuja called for the immediate arrest of Ugochinyere by the security agencies within seven days, threatening to effect his arrest themselves, if the security agencies failed to do so.

But, responding through a press release signed by CUPP’s co-spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the coalition said:

“We have become aware of the clandestine campaign of calumny being perfected by the party in power to take our spokesman out of circulation as was seen by the amateurish and poorly attended press conference by a faceless group that called itself Emerging Leaders Forum.

“There is no genuine Nigerian Youth organisation that could descend into such an abyss of abysmal abnormality calling for the head of a foremost Youth activist such as Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who until recently led the Nigerian Youth Council with unequalled sterling performances and unprecedented capacity and remains active within various Youth groups across the country.

“We make bold to say that there is no patriotic Nigerian youth who can be proud of the current aggravated incompetence and retrogressive governance which has produced devastating insecurity, economic meltdown, massive youth unemployment, and generalised crises of unprecedented proportions in sub-Saharan Africa. No responsible young person could endorse such unmitigated disaster that the current government has unleashed on this country that is threatening the very existence of a great country like Nigeria except an irresponsible and hungry group of hoodlums hurriedly assembled to carry out such a disgraceful hatchet’s job for the sake of a day’s meal ticket.

“At least now we know who to trace and hold responsible for any attacks on Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. We are not taking lightly this direct threat to the life of our spokesperson by this faceless criminal group that issued what amounts to a death threat on Ikenga and we will approach it with all the seriousness it demands through all legal means because CUPP is not a clandestine lawless opposition coalition.

“We are a coalition of responsible, patriotic and credible Nigerians with the singular objective of rescuing Nigeria from bad governance through constitutional and democratic means and put Nigeria on the path of rapid development to rival the most advanced nations on earth. This cannot be a crime.”

Noting that the CUPP in the last two years of its existence had conducted its affairs within the purview of international best practices of opposition activism and has employed strictly legal means, including court actions, to seek redresses to its concerns, Adebayo said the “ridiculous attempt to call a dog a bad name to hang it is dead on arrival”.

Speaking further he said, “For the avoidance of doubt, these latest threats will never dampen our spirit to speak the minds of millions of Nigerians for whom we represent hope and the voice of the voiceless. We shall not succumb to the cheap blackmail and threats by a government that has totally failed on all indices of the basic performance of governance and the opprobrious activities of its shameless attack dogs, internal collaborators and fifth columnists.

“We shall not be silenced by a motley crowd of discombobulated invalids, who have chosen the destructive path of ignominy and despicable perversion. They will be consumed by the corrosive slimes of their treacherous vocation”.

The CUPP called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, saying that their current trauma would soon become history “when the opposition takes control of the government in 2023 by your collective mandate to be freely given through the elections.”

Noting that it was in full support of Ugochinyere and other opposition leaders who have remained steadfast and committed to achieving the greatness that Nigeria was destined to reach, CUPP urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohamed Adamu, to order the immediate arrest of Samuel before he carries out his threats “on the life of our spokesman as it is the constitutional responsibility of the Nigerian Police to ensure the safety of all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations.”

