CUPP rejects Osun tribunal’s ‘black market ruling’ on Adeleke

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Friday described as a “black market judgment” the verdict of the Osun State election petition tribunal which sacked Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state.

In a statement issued by its Co-National Spokesman, Mark Adebayo, the coalition said the ruling was lacking in merit.

CUPP added the judgement was a calculated attempt to rob people of the state of their sovereign will and insisted that justice would be served on the matter.

A three-man panel headed by Justice Tetsea Kume had earlier on Friday in Osogbo annulled Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 election in Osun State.



Adebayo said: “We are not perturbed because justice will eventually be done on this case. The same way that fuel scarcity is biting hard across the country and motorists have to resort to the black market to buy fuel is the same way that we consider this judgment as a black market purchased judgment that we are confident will eventually be overturned by higher courts.

“It is a temporary attempt to rob the Osun State people of their sovereign will and the judicial processes through its remedial mechanisms will do real justice to correct this anomalous injustice in the name of justice. That it was a split decision judgment says a lot about its lack of merit.

“The mandate willfully given by the Osun State people to Governor Adeleke remains intact and any attempt to steal it will fail woefully.”

