CUPP slams Tinubu’s 2027 endorsement, calls move desperate, undemocratic

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidential election, describing it as a “panic-driven, power-hungry move” that undermines democratic principles.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued Thursday night, CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, said the adoption—championed by APC governors during the party’s national summit—has triggered widespread public concern and revealed growing anxiety within the ruling party.

“The recent motion at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit, where the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum moved for President Bola Tinubu to be adopted as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, seconded by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has raised significant concerns among Nigerians,” Ameh stated.

He noted that the timing of the move—barely two years into Tinubu’s presidency—suggests unease over the administration’s popularity and public sentiment amid worsening economic conditions.

“This unprecedented move, just two years into President Tinubu’s term, signals deep unease within the APC camp amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the harsh economic realities facing the nation,”** he added.

According to CUPP, the endorsement lacks legitimacy and does not reflect the democratic will of the Nigerian electorate.

“The adoption of Tinubu as the sole candidate for 2027 does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election,” the coalition emphasized.

Ameh further accused the APC of being disconnected from the struggles of everyday Nigerians and using political theatrics to mask governance failures.

“Nigerians across the country view this move as a troubling indication of the APC’s disconnect from the masses and an attempt to undermine the democratic process,” he said.

Warning against any attempt to rig or manipulate the electoral process in 2027, CUPP vowed to stand firm with the Nigerian people.

“We wish to make it clear that the events of the 2023 elections were merely a precursor to the collective resolve of the people. We stand united in our commitment to resist any attempts to manipulate, steal, or rig the 2027 elections,” Ameh declared.

He called on Nigerians to remain alert and active in defending democratic values as the country heads toward another critical election cycle.

“The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced, and we will ensure that our voices are heard through the power of our votes,” he said.

“We call on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending our democracy. The 2027 elections will be a defining moment for our nation, and we will not allow the will of the people to be subverted,” Ameh concluded.

