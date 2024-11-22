CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere alleges Wike, G5 members want to destroy PDP

A member of the House of Representatives from Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere said on Friday the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his men are determined to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ugochinyere, a spokesman of the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Imo State, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He berated the former Rivers State Governor and his friends in the G5 for playing childish politics.

Wike and four others formed the G5 in the days leading to the 2023 general election.

Other members of the G5 also known as the Integrity Group are former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The quintet worked against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the election over their decision to retain the former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as the party’s national chairman.

Ugochinyere said: “The way PDP is going and the role he’s playing staying with APC to do their work while insisting that the leadership of the party would remain when they have no legal status to remain in office all points to the fact that they want to destroy PDP.

“I blame some of the PDP governors and leaders who are not man enough to stop this childish, kindergarten politics – it’s a child’s play.

“I don’t understand why you have a national chairman and secretary of a party who seems to be in bed with the ruling party and people are comfortable with that.

“They are filing cases to keep themselves in office, Wike and his G-5 people are working for APC while they are still struggling for control of PDP with us.

“Do you think that is decent or how democracy was built in Nigeria? If Azikiwe and Awolowo were alive, do you think such people running around like clowns now would be in the midst of conversations?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now