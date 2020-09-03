CUPP starts mobilization for mass action against hike in fuel price, electricity tariffs

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that its Human Mobilisation Unit has started the mobilisation of organised groups to reach national consensus for nationwide civic mass action against the perceived anti peoples’ policies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Following the hike in electricity tariff and the pump price of fuel, the coalition in an earlier statement on Wednesday, vowed it would take a legal action and also mobilise civil society organisations and organised groups for mass action, if Buhari-led government failed to reverse the increments.

In its latest statement on Thursday signed by its national spokesmen, Mark Adebayo and Imo Ugochinyere, the CUPP said it had started the mobilisation.

“This is to inform the Nigerian public/citizens that the Human Mobilisation Unit of the opposition coalition in furtherance of its patriotic objective of serving as a great defender of Nigeria peoples interest and led by Barrister Kenneth Udeze, the Head of Human Mobilisation Unit and Action Alliance national chairman have activated the units public mobilisation mandate in view of the recent two most painful anti people’s actions of the APC (All Progressives Congress) Federal Government, the increment in electricity tariff and the pump price of fuel.

READ ALSO: FUEL PRICE HIKE: CUPP vows to take legal step, mobilise mass action against Buhari

“The unit activities which have been activated from today (Thursday) include contacting and reaching out to key national labour, civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups starting with NLC, TUC, ASUU, NBA, NMA, and all other professional bodies, CAN, JNI, Ohanaeze/Arewa/Afenifere/Ijaw/Middle Belt groups, Femi Falana, Prof Wole Soyinka, Dr JOE Odumakin, SERAP, Deji Adeyanju, Timi Frank, Dino Melaye, Comrade Shield/all leading activists, opposition lawmakers/governors, artisans, celebrities, NYCN, NANS, market women and traders, okada and public road transport workers, town/village union leaders, youth/student groups, etc.

“This patriotic effort is geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti people’s polices…

“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP Human Mobilisation Unit will be announcing a date for civil action in collaboration with these organised groups,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions