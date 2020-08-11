CUPP wants INEC to adjust timetable for Edo, Ondo elections

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adjust its timetable for the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections following the Court of Appeal judgment that upturned the deregistration of 22 political parties in the country.

The coalition in a statement by its Chairman of Media Committee, Chukwudi Ezeobika, said the adjustment was necessary following the decision of the appellate court, which declared the deregistration of political parties by INEC as illegal and unconstitutional.

He said it would be a waste of energy for the commission to proceed with the elections without giving an opportunity to all necessary parties to field candidates for the elections.

Ezeobika said: “The coalition demands immediate adjustment on the time and date of the affected governorship elections to avoid waste of tax-payers’ money.

“It is also to avoid the court order bringing the whole exercise to nullity.”

INEC had said on Tuesday it would approach the Supreme Court for clarifications on the Appeal Court’s rulings after the court affirmed the commission’s power to deregister parties in a similar matter last month.

