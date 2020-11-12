Curfew imposed on Benue community as unrest over ‘missing’ genitals spreads

A 12-hour curfew has been imposed on Daudu community in Benue state, by the Chairman of Guma Local Government Area of the state, Caleb Abba, after days of unrest caused by allegations of missing genitals.

It was learnt that young men in Daudu town had complained last week about missing male reproductive organs at an alarming rate.

They claimed some members of the community were responsible for their missing organs and have since been on rampage.

This disclosure was made by Abba while speaking with journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.

According to Abba, the curfew will be between 8:00pm to 6:00am daily until the security situation is improved and calm is restored.

He said, “The reason we imposed curfew is that the youths in the Daudu community have raised alarm and accused certain persons of removing their genitals; male and female organs.

“They went ahead to burn down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor of the church whom they accused of being responsible.

“We talked to them and pleaded with them to allow the law to take its course. Even the governor of the state went there himself to talk to them.

“But last Monday, the youths mobilized and went to police station in Daudu and threatened to burn it down accusing one other man whom they beat to a state of unconsciousness while accusing him of removing someone’s genital organ.

“So it became too much and it appeared they will cause more destruction if they are allowed to be moving about freely.

“That calls for the position of curfew in the community, from 8:00pm to 6:00am. It will last as long as they are ready to rest.”

He added that a popular motorcycle rider had been arrested in connection with the incident.

