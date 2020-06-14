Current insecurity in North shows Buhari’s govt has failed woefully —Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has bemoaned the worsening security situation in the North under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The elders said the current circumstances in the Northern region clearly demonstrated that Buhari’s government has failed woefully.

NEF stated this in a statement by its convener, Professor Ango Abdullahi on Sunday.

According to the forum, the recent upsurge in attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents had left the only conclusion that the northern region was now completely at the mercy of armed gangs, who roam towns and villages unhindered wrecking havoc.

Noting that Buhari should know that provision of security and pursuit of economic welfare of citizens were the only two constitutional responsibilities of the state which all leaders must achieve, NEF said:

“Our current circumstances in the North clearly demonstrate that President Buhari’s administration has woefully failed to achieve either. This is unacceptable.We demand an immediate and comprehensive improvement of our security in the North.”

Further lamenting the situation, the group said, “It would appear that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors have lost control over the imperatives of protecting people of the North, a constitutional duty that they swore to uphold.

“The situation is getting worse literally by the day. Bandits and insurgents appear to sense a huge vacuum in political will and capacity which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.”

The forum said that never in history was the North exposed to a level of criminality where people got attacked, killed, maimed, raped, kidnapped, villages burnt and cattle rustled while President Buhari issues threats and promises without effects.

“The situation under which our communities from Kogi to Borno States, from Sokoto to Taraba States live is no longer tolerable. As a responsible body, the Forum has joined millions of others in prayers and in giving advise and encouragement to all authorities that have responsibility to protect our communities.

“It is now time to say, enough is enough. Our people are known for their patience and respect for constituted authorities, but all governments must be aware by now that all Northerners have been pushed to the wall,” NEF said.

The group said it was aware that some citizens were planning peaceful protests to draw Buhari’s attention and all levels of authority to the plight of people of the North.

It called on such people to conduct themselves in peaceful and responsible manner.

It also urged governments to respect the constitutional rights of citizens to express their opinions peacefully.

