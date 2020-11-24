Current revenue shortfall won’t stop completion of Lagos-Ibadan expressway —Fashola

The Federal Government has said that the revenue shortfall due to sharp drop in oil price would not stop the completion of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday by Boade Akinola, Director, Press and Public Relations.

He spoke during an interactive town hall meeting with stakeholders at Ogere, Ogun State.

The minister said that section I of the project was the rehabilitation, reconstruction and expansion of Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway of about 43.6km commencing from old-toll gate at Oregun/Ikosi-Ketu Lagos and terminating at Shagamu interchange in Ogun State.

On Section 11, he said “it is about 84km and starts from Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan” and is being handled by RCC.

“These highway projects are financed with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) funded from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) and they are national priority highway projects,” he added.

Fashola asked road users to be patient and ordered truck drivers to move away from the road at the Ogere parking point, saying that their activities along the highway was constituting a menace to the road itself.

He said, “Truck parking operation is a business. You must plan your parking space, you cannot run your business at the discomfort of other people. Park away immediately today because parking on the highway is a violation of highway code.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation of the Ministry, Mr. Olufunsho Adebiyi said that was organised to enable the benefitting communities to see themselves as co-owners and to partner the federal government in achieving the project.

According to Adebiyi, the initial contract was only for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and expansion of Section l (Lagos to Shagamu interchange) and Section ll (Shagamu Interchange – Ibadan and also the rehabilitation of existing bridges on the road.

