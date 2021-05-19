Current Senators lack courage to impeach Buhari – PDP chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon, said on Wednesday the current crop of lawmakers lack the courage to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari despite the current challenges in the country.

The Akwa Ibom State-born politician, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Uyo, said Buhari lacks the capacity to lead Nigeria.

He stressed that apart from Abia State Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe and a few others lawmakers, the majority of the Senators are lackeys of the government who cannot stand on their own.

Okon also took a swipe at the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, for rejecting the governors push for restructuring of Nigeria.

He said: “The decisions the southern governors took during their meeting in Delta State was in the interest of the country.

“It was also based on the urgency of the situation in their regions, states and responsibility to their citizens.”

The former Senator added it was regrettable that Nigeria has suffered several recessions since Buhari came into office in 2015 and wondered why Nigerian politicians only cared about the 2023 elections and abandoned other pressing national issues.

READ ALSO: Buhari should be impeached, he has nothing to offer Nigerians —Northern Elders

Okon added: “Since this man (Buhari) came into office, it has been one season of recession after another as a result of misrule, ineptitude and the lack of basic understanding of the national economics. The economy of the country has come to a halt.

“There has not been any economic growth indicator for Nigeria since this administration came into office. That is why we are experiencing a very high rate of unemployment, and increased government borrowing. The President does not have the capacity and competence to lead Nigeria.

“It is a disgrace and an awful one for that matter that a country so gifted by God in terms of human capacity and natural resources is still floundering when we should be in the same class with countries like Korea, Japan. It is painful.

“But regrettably, the current Senators do not have the stomach for the impeachment of the President. Except Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and few others of the minority in the Senate, others are just ‘Yes men.’

“I have said this repeatedly that it is either a break up/dismemberment. And we must save this country before we start looking at 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions