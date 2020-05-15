‘Current Super Eagles players ought to work under world-class coach’

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hire a world-class coach for the Super Eagles.

Talks have been going on with current manager, Gernot Rohr, over extending his contract with the national team, but pens are yet to be put on papers.

Rohr has been in charge since 2016, and the current contract of the 66-year-old, who led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is billed to end in few weeks.

Dare, speaking in a video made available online, said it does not matter who would be put in charge of the team, so long as they are competent.

“All I want is a coach that is competent, I don’t care whether it is Rohr or not. The name doesn’t matter, but does he have the credentials?” Dare said.

“Look at our footballers, they play in some of the best clubs in the world and are coached by some of the best coaches.

“So if you want to coach a Nigerian team, you better be sound because the invited players that are going to represent the country train under the best coaches, therefore, we don’t want a player that is sounder than the coach.”

The Super Eagles are looking to continue preparations ahead of qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the coronavirus pandemic.

