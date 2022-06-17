Curry named MVP as Warriors beat Celtics to claim fourth NBA title in eight years

Stephen Curry was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as Golden State Warriors emerged NBA champions after beating Boston Celtics to the title.

Warriors won 4-2 in the best-of-seven series to claim their fourth NBA title in eight years and first since 2018.

On Friday morning (Nigeria time), Warriors defeated Celtics 103-90 in game six in Boston to clinch the NBA Finals series 4-2.

Having finished 2019-20 with a dire 15-50 record, they are also the first team to go from the league’s worst side to a championship in two years.

Curry, twice the most valuable player in the regular season, was NBA Finals MVP for the first time.

The 34-year-old point guard averaged 31.2 points in the six games and scored 34 points in Thursday’s win, adding seven assists and seven rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points and Jordan Poole 15 as Golden State won the NBA championship for the first time in four years.

They also won the title in 2015 and 2017, but lost the 2016 and 2019 finals before missing out on the play-offs in the past two seasons while rebuilding their squad.

