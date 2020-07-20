Custodian Investment, Guinness, Seplat top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian Investment makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N4.80 per share.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.97 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 4.97.

GUINNESS NIGERIA PLC

Guinness makes our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N13.90 per share.

Its EPS is N1.18 while its PE ratio is 11.75.

SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

Seplat features on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N386 per share.