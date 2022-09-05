Business
Customers file 5.7m complaints against 10 Nigerian banks in one year
Ten of Nigeria’s top banks received 5.7 million customer complaints in a year, from January 1 to December 31, 2021.
The 2021 complaint figures represent a massive increase over the 2.69 million complaints received by banks from customers within the same period in 2020.
The 10 banks surveyed are Zenith, Guaranty Trust Bank, First City Monument Bank, United Bank of Africa, Access bank, Fidelity bank, Union bank, Sterling bank, Unity and Wema bank.
The figures were arrived at after analysing the 2021 annual financial reports of the banks submitted to the Nigerian Exchange.
According to Ripples Nigeria’s analysis of the banks’ reports, 583,702 of the 5.2 million customer complaints remained unresolved during the review period.
A breakdown of the figure of total unresolved complaints shows that Access bank leads the table in the number of complaints.
Access bank report shows that it received a total of 2.1m complaints in a year, with 306,116 unresolved.
Read also:Nigerian banks donate N41.8bn to police, women in one year
This is followed by the 907,715 received by Fidelity bank, of which 54,909 complaints are unresolved.
GT bank comes third in the number of customer complaints after recording a total of 673,772 complaints.
Out of this figure, only 1,605 were unresolved, an almost 100 per cent success rate.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...