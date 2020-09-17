Customs appoints two new DCGs, five ACGs

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has approved the appointment of two new Deputy Comptrollers-General of Customs and five Assistant Comptrollers-General of Customs following the statutory retirement of some members of service management.

The newly appointed officers are to function in an acting capacity.

The Customs’ spokesman, Mr. Joseph Attah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the newly appointed Deputy Comptrollers-General were Abdullahi Babani who would head the Human Resources Department (HRD) and Mohammed Boyi as head of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

The Assistant Comptroller-Generals were – Saidu Galadima in charge of ICT/Modernization, SM Modibbo for Zone ‘B’ Headquarters and Uba Mohammed for Enforcement Investigation and Inspection (E,I&I).

Others were – Hamza Gummi to head Tariff and Trade (T&T) and Usman Dakingari in charge of Doctrine and Development.

The spokesman disclosed that the Customs chief also approved the redeployment of five senior officers in the service.

