Customs apprehends Dubai-bound man with 5,342 ATM cards in Kano

The Nigeria Customs Area Command in Kano has apprehend one Sanusi Abdullahi Labaran for attempting to smuggle 5,342 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards out of the country.

The suspect has been handed over to the Kano zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for further investigation.

A statement by Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement that Custom Area Controller, Kano-Jigawa Command, Nasiru Ahmed, handed over the suspect, to the Zonal Head of the EFCC Kano Office, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed, on Wednesday.

Uwujaren quoted Ahmed to have said that the suspect was apprehended at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Customs Officers as he attempted to board an Ethiopian Airline to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

He further disclosed that a search conducted on the suspect yielded 5,342 ATM cards bearing different names which he concealed in a bag of beans. Also found on him were seven (7) pieces of memory cards and one (1) piece of SD card

READ ALSO: Customs hands over Dubai bound passenger arrested with 2,886 ATM cards to EFCC

“The suspect was handed over alongside the items recovered from him, including his travel documents and Dubai resident permit.

“The Zonal Head, while lauding the partnership between the two agencies, commended Customs for the arrest.

“He assured them that the EFCC will conduct a diligent investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding how the suspect came about the ATM cards as well as his mission to Dubai,” Uwujaren said.

The Zonal Head, according to him, added that “the Commission will leave no stone unturned in tracing the owners of the ATM cards and the reason behind the efforts he made to ship these ATM cards to Dubai.”

Join the conversation

Opinions