Metro
Customs arrests man with $184,800, 1.7m Saudi Riyals concealed in diapers at Kano airport
The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a traveller, Sabo Suleiman, who was found with about $184,800 and 1.7 million Saudi Riyals at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, in the state.
Briefing newsmen in Kano, the Command Comptroller, Suleiman Umar said the suspect, who concealed the foreign currencies in diapers, have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.
Umar noted that the suspect arrived in Nigeria on a flight belonging to Ethiopian Airways.
”The law in Nigeria mandates that every traveller who intends to travel with cash above 10,000 dollars must declare it to the authorities. Suleiman failed to do so.
”The suspect and the currencies have been to the Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the comptroller said the command has generated over N12 billion from January to date.
Also, Umar said the command seized about 108 bags of foreign rice, 413 cartons of foreign soap, 512 cartons of spaghetti, and 83 of 20-litres vegetable oil within the period under review.
READ ALSO: Customs threatens to confiscate airplanes that fail verification tests
In his remarks, Deputy Zonal Coordinator, EFCC, Micheal Nzekwe, said the commission would commence an investigation on the issue.
He commended the existing harmonious working relationship between the customs and EFCC and pointed out that they all work toward a common goal.
“I assure you that we will investigate this matter and the intercepted currencies will be returned to the coffers of the Federal Government,” he said.
By Victor Uzoho
