Customs backs CBN e-invoicing policy, despite protests from stakeholders

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received support from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its e-invoicing and e-valuation policy, which has led to protest from clearing agents.

Despite clearing agents and the House of Representatives requesting for the policy to be squashed, Customs said it was backing CBN because the initiative was meant to serve Nigeria well, the assistant comptroller-general of NCS, Galadima Saidu, told the House on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the central bank planned to use the e-invoicing and e-valuation policy to monitor the value of exports and imports trade in Nigeria.

The decision became effective on February 1, 2022, leading to clearing agents downing tools at the Lagos port, which forced a rerout of cargoes to Port Harcourt and Calabar ports.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Lagos port was congested due to the strike, with about 12,000 imported vehicles trapped, as agents protested that the policy would drive cost of clearing a vehicle at the port up to N800,000, from N300,000 or N400,000.

Explaining the position of the customs to the House committees on customs and excise, banking and currency, during a hearing, Saidu, said, “Let us look at it as a home issue. Every day, we graduate students in computer science with no jobs.

“We should give them the opportunity. If the service providers can come in and give you the capacity to do this thing for a period of six months, at least, it is okay.” He said.

The assistant comptroller-general further stated, “The CBN should tell us who is providing the service. Who is engaged to provide this service? If they tell us they are Nigerians and they would employ Nigerians, fine and good, no one is against it.”

Taking a neutral stand, the chairman of the committee, Leke Abejide, said all relevant stakeholders should be involved by the Godwin Emefiele-led CBN.

