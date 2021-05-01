Customs blames rural communities for increased smuggling | Ripples Nigeria

The increasing rate of struggling is caused by a lack of cooperation from rural communities, especially along the borders, according to the Nigeria Customs Service.

This was disclosed by Al-Bashir Hamisu, the Comptroller of the Kaduna Unit, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the unit on Friday in Kaduna.

Hamisu attributed the successes recorded by the command to the improved capacity of the unit’s officers.

He kicked against the attitude of some unpatriotic citizens who were aiding and abetting smuggling in the zone.

“The cooperation being accorded the agency and its officials from the border communities has reduced drastically.

“The general public is not with us, especially those at the border community; they are now on the side of the smugglers,” he noted.

While calling for more collaboration with the general public and other sister agencies, the Comptroller also called on the media to enlighten the people on the dangers of smuggling.

“Tackling smuggling will help to safeguard the country’s economy and ensure the success of the government’s economic policies.

“Smuggling posed a lot of danger to the corporate existence of the country and complicates the security situation.”

Hamisu also explained that smuggling destroys the economy and affects revenue generation, thereby, affecting the provision of social services to the people.

He added that smugglers bring in fake, substandard, and expired drugs into the country.

“All these would be injurious to our collective wellbeing, as a nation,” he said.

