Customs breaks into Ibadan market shops, carts away truckloads of foreign rice | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A, in the early hours of Saturday, broke into shops at the Oja Oba Market in Ibadan, and carted away truckloads of foreign bags of rice

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the officers who broke into the shops and warehouses in the market took away no fewer than eight truckloads of bags of rice.

Meanwhile, this is coming barely a month after the operatives of the service carried out a similar operation at Bodija Market, in Ibadan.

In an interview with newsmen, in Ibadan, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed Saturday’s operation, noting that the act, which established the service empowered it to break into any shop or warehouse where it suspects contraband items were stocked.

“Yes, an operation was carried out at the market. I cannot ascertain the numbers of bags of rice that were evacuated presently.

“Normally after an interception, examinations are conducted where the bags are counted to ascertain the number.

”As I speak with you, am yet to get those information but I can confirm to you that there was an operation and some bags of rice were evacuated.

“The act establishing the service empowers men and officers of the service to break into any shop or warehouse upon reasonable suspicion of prohibited items stocked therein, with or without warrant,” Duniya said.

