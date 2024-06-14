Customs CG, Adeniyi, dismisses report of age falsification

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, has described as unfounded a claim of age falsification.

In a statement issued on Friday, Adeniyi said the report lacked credibility.

An online news medium had reported that the Customs boss falsified his age and had spent 43 years in service.

The statement read: “Common sense dictates that a fitting picture should illustrate such a reported scandal; instead, what appeared to be a plain paper with indiscernible blurry writings was used in the attempt to convince readers.

“The first two paragraphs of the story claimed that official documents were sighted to prove Adeniyi’s culpability.”



READ ALSO: Nigerian govt reviewing Buhari’s reason for some border closures – New Customs CG, Adeniyi

Adeniyi insisted that the platform did not provide screenshots of the official documents it claimed to have obtained.

He added that the medium contradicted itself in two paragraphs of the exclusive story.

“The report claimed in one paragraph that his age falsification has enabled him to remain in service beyond age 60.

“In another, it claimed the documents also revealed that Adeniyi altered his years of service to remain in customs service.

“No tangible evidence was presented in the report to substantiate the claims,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now