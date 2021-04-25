Customs confirms killing of three officers in Rivers attack | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Sunday confirmed the killing of three of its personnel by gunmen in Rivers State.

The Spokesman of Zone C, Custom’s Federal Operations Unit, Mr. Jerry Atta, said in a statement that the officers were attacked by armed men at a patrol base in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of the state.

He said the gunmen went away with an Ak-47 rifle and two Toyota Hilux vans belonging to the service.

READ ALSO: Attack on security agents in Rivers unjustified, barbaric – Wike

Atta, who blamed the incident on armed smugglers, said a panel would be set by the service to investigate the circumstances that led to the attack.

The gunmen also killed four soldiers and two policemen in what has been described as a retaliatory attack following the killing of seven militias by security agents in Imo State on Saturday morning.

Join the conversation

Opinions