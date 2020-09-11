Customs hands over Dubai bound passenger arrested with 2,886 ATM cards to EFCC

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday handed over a Dubai-bound passenger, Ishaq Abubakar, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Abubakar was arrested with 2,886 Automated Teller Machine cards (ATM) and four Subscriber Identification Module cards concealed inside cartons of noodles.

The suspect, with passport number A08333717, was said to have been arrested by the personnel of the NCS at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on August 22, 2020, via the Emirates evacuation flight.

While handing over suspect to the EFCC at a press briefing in Lagos, the Deputy Controller, Enforcement, NCS, Abdulmumin Bako, said Abubakar was arrested at the Departure Hall of the airport.

Bako, who represented the Customs Area Comptroller, A. Ma’aji, said: “Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, on August 22, 2020, intercepted the suspect with 2,886 ATM cards and four SIM cards, which he carefully concealed in packs of noodles.

“The suspect, who claimed to have come from Kano to travel to Dubai aboard the Emirates evacuation flight, was seen with one Mr Musliu, who was assigned to facilitate his movement through the airport checks, but the diligence of our officers, who insisted on conducting a physical examination, revealed the concealment.”

While receiving the suspect, the Lagos Zonal Head, EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa, said the ATM cards could be used for money laundering or foreign exchange malpractices.

According to him, everyone involved in the conspiracy would be arrested and prosecuted by the commission.

He said: “On behalf of the commission and the acting Chairman, Mr Muhammed Umar, we have taken over Ishaq Abubakar and I can assure you that we are going to investigate the matter thoroughly and unveil everybody involved in the syndicate.

“There are several possibilities; there is an element of conspiracy, foreign exchange malpractices and money laundering and indeed, banks and bankers are involved.”

