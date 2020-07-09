Customs intercepts 140 rice bags hidden in sand

A truck loaded with 140 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign rice concealed in sharp sand has been intercepted.

The anti-smuggling task force of the Federal Government, code-named Joint Border Operations Sector 3, intercepted the truck in Kontagora, Niger State.

The coordinator of the sector, Mohammed Garba, said on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara State headquarters of the unit, that the smuggled rice were worth N2,142,000.

Read also: Customs destroys N1bn worth of cannabis

He said, “I want you to send this message to the enemies of Nigeria economy that this sector has stepped up measures to combat the influx of smuggled foreign rice and other prohibited items in to the country.

“Proven new strategies in line with world best practices in suppressing smuggling are being utilised and the support of the management team, led by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.), has enabled this sector to achieve great results.”

Mr Garba noted that in the last 40 days the team had generated a total Duty Paid Value of N1,207,223,380, while 53 suspects were made.

Join the conversation

Opinions