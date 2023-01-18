Customs intercepts containers of vegetable oil worth N112.6m in Rivers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded a consignment of vegetable oil worth N112.68 million illegally imported into the country.

The Customs Comptroller in charge of Port Harcourt Area 1 Command, Ibrahim Muhammad, disclosed this to journalists at the command’s port terminal in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The consignment, according to him, comprised four containers with 2,965 gallons of vegetable oil.

READ ALSO: Customs intercepts cartridges, locally-made guns in Ogun

Muhammad said: “Upon credible intelligence, some contrabands were uncovered and investigation showed that the containers were largely vegetable oil concealed in ceramic tiles and some home appliances.

“In view of this, the four containers are thereby seized. The investigation is ongoing, we know the agents are licenced and Customs have control over their operations.

“A case of seizure has been appropriately reported while we await further report as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now