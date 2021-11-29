Customs intercepts vehicle conveying N71m cash in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a vehicle conveying N71.3 million cash in Katsina State.

The Customs Acting Controller in the state, Dalhat Wada-Chedi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the cash was suspected to be a proceed of money laundering.

He added that three suspects had been arrested in Dan Isa community on the bank of the Niger Republic in connection with the money.

The Controller said: “While intensifying our search on anti-smuggling activities on Katsina-Jibia border axis, we arrested three suspects with N71.350 million cash inside the booth of an ash-colored Toyota Corolla along Katsina Jibia axis exit. The said amount was stashed inside a Ghana must-go bag.

“What are they doing with N71,350,000 cash at that hour? We brought the money, the suspects, and the vehicle to the command. We counted the money, informed the Customs headquarters, and then took the money to the Central Bank of Nigeria in Katsina for safekeeping.

“However, we granted the suspects an administrative bail as the case has been transferred to the headquarters for investigations.”

