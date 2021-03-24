Customs officer drowns in Lagos boat mishap | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Customs Service, Western Marine Command, on Wednesday confirmed the death of one of its officers in a boat mishap in Lagos.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Idaho Sulaiman, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said the incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday while operatives of the command, Akere Surveillance/Monitoring team under Idiroko Outstation, were acting on credible information along Vawhe-Isalu creeks.

Sulaiman said the team led by Inspector of Customs Ajayi A.S. was involved in a mishap while trying to intercept a boat suspected to be carrying smuggled items.

He said: “The accident resulted in the death of Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) Aliyu A.A. who drowned in a river.

“The body of the deceased was found underneath the river with the assistance of villagers around the axis.

“The body was taken to the General Hospital in Badagry and later deposited at the mortuary, having been certified dead by the doctor on call.

“The corpse was transported by air onboard MAX Air plane to Kano on March 23 on the request of the family of the deceased.”

