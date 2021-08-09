Customs operatives allegedly kill five people while chasing rice smugglers in Katsina

Five residents of Jibia in Katsina State have been reportedly killed by Customs officials, who were chasing rice smugglers in the area.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the vehicle of the custom officials ran into a gathering of residents while chasing the suspected rice smugglers, killing five persons and injuring many others.

According to reports, the officials were said to be chasing the smugglers at high speed, when their vehicle lost control and killed at least five persons, leading to violent protests by residents of the area.

It was gathered that during the protest that ensued, the customs’ vehicle was vandalised by the angry youths in the area.

Authorities are yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

More details later…

